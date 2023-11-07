Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated and widely recognized festivals in India and among Hindus worldwide. The word "Diwali" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Deepavali," which means "a row of lights." Diwali Rangoli is an intricate and colourful art form that plays a central role in the celebration of the festival of Diwali. Rangoli, derived from the Sanskrit word "rangavalli," refers to a decorative art form created on the ground or floor using various materials like coloured rice, dry flour, flower petals, coloured sand, or even coloured powders. It is a traditional and creative way of adorning one's home during the festive season. As you celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of beautiful rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house for the auspicious festival.

The primary purpose of a Diwali Rangoli is to welcome and honour deities and guests, as well as to bring prosperity and good luck to the household. These intricate designs are crafted outside the entrance of homes, in courtyards, or near the puja (prayer) room. The act of creating a Rangoli is not just a form of decoration but a deeply spiritual and artistic expression that adds to the festive ambience. Diwali Rangoli designs vary widely in complexity and style. They can range from simple geometric patterns and flowers to highly elaborate, theme-based creations that depict religious symbols, deities, or scenes from mythology. Here is a collection of rangoli designs that you can try and adorn your house for Diwali 2023.

Easy Rangoli Design For Diwali 2023

Diwali Rangoli Designs (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Beautiful Rangoli Design With Flowers (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Rangoli Designs (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

Easy Flower Rangoli Designs (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Easy Rangoli Design For Diwali 2023

During the Diwali festival, Rangoli competitions are organised in many regions, encouraging individuals and communities to display their artistic talents. The colourful patterns and vibrant designs of Diwali Rangoli not only add to the visual appeal of the festival but also embody the spirit of joy, unity, and the welcoming of good fortune that defines the essence of Diwali.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).