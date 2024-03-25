Dol Purnima, also known as Dol Jatra or Holi, is a joyous Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the eastern regions of India, particularly in West Bengal and Odisha. Falling on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalgun, which usually corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar, Dol Purnima heralds the arrival of spring with vibrant colours, music, and revelry. Dol Purnima will be observed on Monday, March 25. As you observe Dol Purnima 2024, we bring you a collection of Dol Purnima messages in Bengali, Happy Dol Purnima 2024 greetings, Dol Jatra images and HD wallpapers you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. Dol Purnima Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Share With Family and Friends on Dol Utsav.

The festival is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna and his divine consort, Radha. Central to the celebrations of Dol Purnima is the exuberant procession of the "Dol" or swing, adorned with flowers and colourful decorations, carrying idols of Radha and Krishna.

A highlight of Dol Purnima is the spirited throwing of coloured powders and water, reminiscent of the popular festival of Holi. Participants joyously smear each other with vibrant hues, symbolising the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Devotees joyously sway the deities on the Dol, symbolising the divine couple's playful love. The air is filled with the melodious chanting of devotional songs known as "kirtans," and the streets come alive with the rhythmic beats of drums and cymbals. Dol Purnima 2024 Greetings, Wishes and Radha-Krishna Photos: Share Messages, HD Pictures, Wallpapers, Quotes and GIFs To Celebrate Dol Jatra.

This colourful revelry transcends social barriers, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together in a jubilant display of unity and camaraderie. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Dol Purnima 2024 that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

In addition to the lively festivities, devotees visit temples dedicated to Radha and Krishna to offer prayers and seek blessings for happiness and prosperity. Special rituals are conducted, including the Abhishekam (sacred bathing) of the deities with milk, honey, and water, followed by elaborate aarti (ritual worship) ceremonies.

The atmosphere in these temples is charged with devotion and spirituality as devotees immerse themselves in the divine grace of Radha and Krishna, marking Dol Purnima with profound reverence and joy. Wishing everyone a Happy Dol Purnima 2024!

