Happy Durga Ashtami 2021! The nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days of Navratri and on Durga Ashtami, the day sees a havan and kanjak puja. Ashtami and Navami tithis are very important during Navratri. This time, the Ashtami date of Chaitra Navratri falls on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There is a provision to worship Maa Mahagauri on this day. On Ashtami and Navami Tithi people perform havan and do kanya pujan in their homes and temples. Ashtami is also called Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. Worshipping Goddess Adi Shakti Jagadamba on Ashtami Tithi is said to eliminate all the problems in life. While the celebrations may scale down this year, owing to the ongoing pandemic the second wave, people are sure to still celebrate this time with their friends and family by sharing Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures.

Worshipping with law and order on Ashtami Tithi brings happiness, prosperity, fame, fame, triumph, healing, and blessings through the grace of Mother Durga. By performing Adishakti Maa Durga Puja on Ashtami Tithi, all the sufferings are eradicated and enemies will be conquered. This date is the ultimate welfare and destroyer of sorrows. According to the mythology, on the date of Ashtami, Mata killed Chand Mund, so there is also a law to worship arms on Ashtami. This date is considered to be a victory. If worship is performed on the Ashtami Tithi with the chanting of mantras, it is considered to be very good for attaining victory. For the Durga Ashtami celebration, people are sure to make the most of this festive time by sharing Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures across social media.

Durga Ashtami 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Durga Ashtami 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Durga Ashtami 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Durga Ashtami 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Durga Ashtami 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Worship Maa Mahagauri on Navratri on Ashtami Tithi and offer Suhag (marriage) symbolising items and red chunari. There is also a provision to perform Havan on this day and offer prayers during Havan.

