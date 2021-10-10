Shubho Maha Panchami 2021! This time Shardiya Navratri is said to be celebrated just for eight days. This year Kalash will be established on 7th October whereas fourth and Panchami Puja will be held together. The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Skandmata who is worshiped as the fifth form of Goddess Durga. She is considered to be extremely kind and it is said that this form of Goddess Durga defines motherhood. She has four arms, Lord Skanda in her lap and in the upper right arm. She is said to hold lotus flower is in her lower right arm. The upper arm on the left side is in Varamudra and the lower arm also has lotuses. She rides in on a lion and Skandmata also sits on the lotus seat, hence she is also called Padmasana Devi. So today is the day Maa opens the doors of salvation, bestows happiness, and fulfills all the wishes of her devotees. Let's celebrate this day with warm wishes, Maha Panchami 2021 greetings in Bengali, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and SMS, are perfect to start the celebration of Durga Puja 2021.

Shardiya Navratri starts from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. During the 9 days of Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Devotees also keep a fast to please Maa Durga. According to religious beliefs, during Navratri, all the wishes are fulfilled by worshiping Goddess Durga ritualistically. All types of purchases of buildings, land, vehicles, jewellery, clothes and gems are considered auspicious during Navratri. This time due to Chaturthi and Panchami date being together, Kushmanda Mata and Skandmata will be worshiped together. To celebrate the day, we have for you Maha Panchami images, Maha Panchami wishes in Bengali, Maha Panchami SMS, Subho Maha Panchami, Maha Panchami 2021, Maha Panchami image download, Maha Panchami pic, Maha Panchami Good Morning Messages, Maha Panchami Durga Puja image, Maha Panchami 2021 pic, and more. You can download these for free just below:

Happy Maha Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Lots of Love and Laughter This Durga Puja! Have a Happy Maha Panchami!

Happy Maha Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Durga Puja With Family and Friends at Home This Year. May the Goddess Protect You. Happy Maha Panchami

Happy Maha Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings Coming Your Way on Durga Puja. Stay Safe and Have Fun With Your Family and Friends. Subho Panchami

Happy Maha Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga, the Embodiment of Shakti, Will Give You the Power and Strength To Overcome All Hardships. Happy Maha Panchami! Enjoy Durga Puja!

Happy Maha Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Humbled by the Blessings of the Goddess, Wish Your Friends, Family and Acquaintances on This Auspicious Occasion. Subho Panchami

Maha Panchami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

To celebrate the festivities, we have for you some WhatsApp Maha Panchami 2021 Stickers.To download the latest collection of Durga Puja 2021, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

Happy Maha Panchami once again, we hope that the above Maha Panchami 2021 greetings helps you celebrate the festival of Durga Puja in a much better way. This year it is said that Mata Rani will travel to Earth in a doli. There is a description in the scriptures that when Maa Durga comes riding on a doli, she brings in happiness and positivity.

