It is time to bid farewell to Maa Durga. The five-day festival of Durga Puja 2020 has come to an end. The shubh muhurat of Vijayadashami 2020 started on October 25 and will end today, October 26, with devotees giving farewell to Maa Durga. The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined how we celebrate festivals in India. From Maa Durga’s mukh darshan to Maha Ashtami pujo, everything went virtual this year, including the Navratri 2020 dandiya and garba celebration. Now that it is time to bid farewell to the goddess, in this article we bring you devotional Durga Visarjan 2020 songs. Because Vijayadashami 2020 visarjan will not be the same as of previous years, you can listen to these devotional Maa Durga songs in Hindi and Bhakti geet to bid farewell to the Goddess on Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami marks the end of five-day festival of Durga Puja. It also marks the end of the nine-day celebration of Navratri. Devotees bid teary eye farewell to Maa Durga, with the hope that she will come again the next year, with the same enthusiasm to celebrate the festival. While the festivity was very unusual, devotees can observe Vijayadashami 2020 from home, by watching virtual online streaming from famous temples and also listening to these Maa Durga visarjan songs on the day. These devotional songs are both in Hindi and Bhojpuri, and capture the emotions of devotees giving farewell to the goddess.

Watch Video: Durga Visarjan Song

Watch Video: Maa Durga Visarjan Geet

Watch Video: Durga Visarjan Bhakti Geet

The festival of Vijayadashami also marks the triumph of good over evil. With Durga Puja and Navratri 2020 coming to an end, we hope that we bid farewell to all the evil thoughts within us and pray that all the negative connotations existing in our society also evades and that our lives soon go back to the time when no virus restricted us to move freely. Jai Maa Durga!

