Durga Puja 2020 is ongoing, and there is so much that devotees have ever witnessed in the history of pujo. The celebration is quiet, so unlike and famous pandals have arranged for online live streaming for people to celebrate pujo virtually. Likewise, the famous Ramakrishna Temple in Kolkata, Belur Math has gone virtual too, as they broadcast live pujo every day. Ramakrishna Mission devotees will not be able to attend Durga Puja 2020 at Belur Math because of COVID-19 restrictions. But you can watch Belur Math Durga Puja 2020 live streaming. In this article, we bring you the direct link, video and full schedule to catch the live telecast of Maha Saptami Puja, Sandhi Puja, Kumari Puja, Mahanavami Puja and more from Sri Ramakrishna Mission.

The Mission will not keep devotees out of the celebrations and will allow them on the premises virtually. The entire process of the puja, right from Panchami to Bijoya Dashami, everything will be live-streamed online. According to the Mission officials, this will be the first time the temple is celebrating pujo online. They further stated that after 19 years, there is no pandal this time and Durga Puja will be conducted inside the temple, just as how Swami Vivekananda had started it, 121 years ago.

Belur Math Durga Puja 2020 Live Streaming Schedule

Nabapatrika Snan and Saptami Puja: October 23, 5:15 am to 7:30 am

Sandhya Arati: October 23, 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Maha Ashtami Puja: October 24, 5:15 am to 6:30 am

Sandhi Puja: October 24, 6:30 am to 7:23 am

Kumari Puja: October 24, 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Maha Navami Puja: October 25, 5:15 am to 6:45 am

Navami Homa: October 25, 7:00 am to 9:00 am

Vijaya Dashami Puja: October 26, 6:45 am to 8:30 am

Darpan Visarjan: October 26, 8:30 am to 9:00 am

Immersion: October 26, 6:15 pm to 7:00 pm

A link has already been created on YouTube, which anyone can click to watch and enter the puja premises. The puja will also be live-streamed at Doordarshan channel. The further details of each pujo day are provided on the channel. In addition, the website of Belur Math will also broadcast Durga Puja 2020. You can click HERE to catch the daily live streaming of Durga Puja 2020 from Belur Math.

Watch Live Streaming: Durga Puja 2020 Saptami, Sandhya Arati

With Belur Math going virtual way to observe Durga Puja, one thing is certain that this will be a closer and clearer view with no one to obstruct vision, which otherwise becomes a significant issue, considering hundreds of devotees trying to get a view of the puja.

