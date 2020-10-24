Facts about Ravana: Dussehra 2020 is approaching. It is the time when the effigy of Ravana is burnt by Lord Ram's devotees, to mark the victory of good over evil. However, there are so many things attached to the celebration of Dussehra. Ravana, the mighty demon king of Lanka, is said to be one of the most debatable figures in Indian ancient history. In some holy scriptures, he is known as the biggest symbol of evil, whereas in some holy texts he is regarded as one of the most learned Brahmin. We all know how big a devotee Ravana was of Lord Shiva. One of the biggest, rather, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration, if Ravana is said to be the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva. But there are other interesting things about the mighty demon king of Lanka, that reveal the other side of him. Do you know what the ten heads of Ravana signify?

With the festival of Dussehra 2020, we at LatestLY bring you seven interesting facts of Ravana, the King of Lanka, who was slain by Lord Rama, on the day of Dussehra. You will be thrilled to know little-known things about Ravana, who was also known as the Emperor of all the three Worlds.

1. An excellent scholar, a wise King, and an honourable man even at the time of his death

It is said that when Ravana was breathing his last after being defeated by Lord Rama, the latter asked his younger brother Lakshmana to sit beside the King of Lankan island and learn important lessons of life, diplomacy, statecraft, administration, and more. Even in his last moments, he died after imparting valuable knowledge.

2. An extraordinary lover of music, and even more amazing Veena player

Many holy inscriptions have mentioned about the dark side of Ravana. However, not people know that he was an avid lover of music as well. Not just that, Ravana was himself an accomplished Veena player, which has been confirmed through many holy texts.

3. A powerful astrologer

Ravana wrote a book on a range of issues, out of which one was on Astrology. He had so much expertise in this subject that one of his books on Tantra Shastra titled ‘Ravana Sanhita’ is said to be one of the most important books in the field of astrology.

4. A demon king with 10 heads

We all know Ravana had ten heads. As per holy scriptures, his ten heads were: Krodha (Anger), Manas (Mind), Lobha (Greed), Moha (Delusion), Maatsyasya (Envy), Mada (pride), Buddhi (Intellect), Chitta (Will), Kama (Lust), and Ahamkara (Ego).

5. A person who knew about his future (death), and still went ahead with it.

In some of the holy scriptures, it is mentioned that, while Vibhishana (Ravana’s brother) tried to warn his brother of the impending danger on his life, Ravan said, “If Rama and Lakshmana are 2 normal humans with no Godly powers, then I will win Sita and over the humanity eventually. However, if they turn out to be Gods, then I will be honoured to die in their hands and attain Moksha.”

6. A respectful warrior, who showed a grand gesture

It is said that when Lord Rama had to build Rama Setu (a bridge that would help them to reach Lanka), he needed one of the most learned scholars to perform Yagna for it. Rama then sent a plea to Ravana requesting his presence for the Yagna. Ravana not only obliged him with his presence but also made sure that all the arrangements for the Yagna were made properly. A grand gesture before the impending war, ha?

7. A powerful King, and an egotistical father

With years of prayers and penance, Ravana became so powerful that he could control the planetary alignments on his will. During the time of the birth of his 2nd son, Meghnad, Ravana ordered all the planets to stay in the 11th house, which would have granted immortality to his newly-born son. However, Shani (Saturn) defied the diktat and stood in the 12th house. This infuriated Ravana so much so that he attacked the planet, and even imprisoned him in his court.

There’s a lot written about Ravana – the demon king of Lanka, the man who kidnapped Sita, the scholar, the astrologer, the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva ­­– which can’t be covered so easily. We hope you would love this piece of information and share it with your friends and family on the occasion of Dussehra 2020, as we all celebrate the victory of the good (Rama) over evil (Ravana).

Disclaimer: The above information on Lord Rama is collected from the different sources of the Internet. It is meant for informative purposes only and means no harm or intention of harm to any individual’s or a religion’s identity. The author of this article and LatestLY do not vouch for the authenticity of this article. We hope you enjoyed reading this, as much as we did while sourcing it for you.

