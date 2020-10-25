Dussehra Shubhechha 2020! Twitter is wishing everyone a happy Dasara in unique ways with amazing Dussehra Shubhechha 2020 Wishes, Greetings & Ram Ravan Antim Yudh HD Images. Netizens are sending across warm regards online using Happy Dasara Quotes, GIFs & Ravan Effigy Burning pics. As Navaratri, the nine-night festival of maa Durga comes to an end, we celebrate Dussehra that symbolises the victory of good over evil and truth over untruth and goodness over evil. To express your joy, if you're looking for Dussehra Shubhechha images, Dussehra Shubhechha 2020 Marathi wishes, we have your back with Happy Dussehra wishes, Dasara Chya Hardik Shubhechha banner, Dasara Chya Hardik Shubhechha messages in Marathi, Vijayadashami messages, Dussehra 2020 images, Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status images online.

Dussehra is celebrated every year on the Dashami date of Ashwin month and is also known as Vijayadashami. A tradition sees blowing Ravana effigy on this day and according to legends, today Lord Rama killed Lankapati Ravana. This day is called Vijayadashami because of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Apart from this, Maa Durga also killed Mahishasura on this day. After worshipping Adishakti for nine days in Navratri, people celebrate Vijayadashami. Twitter is flooded with wishes and greetings:

Dussehra Shubhechha

Ravana’s 10 heads represent 10 negatives – Kaam (Lust), Krodh (Anger), Lobh (Greed), Moh (Attachment), Ahankar (Ego), Bhay (Fear), Irshya (Jealousy), Jadta (Inertia), Dvesh (Hate), and Paschataap (Guilty). Hence, this day also signifies victory over our own minds. #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/BZD3YmLPpz — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) October 25, 2020

Best Wishes on Dussehra

This Dusshera, may all the devils of darkness, weaknesses and fragility be smothered by the light of delight, inspiration and health. Wish you all a safe and joyful #Dussehra ! pic.twitter.com/R1W4Useznv — Dr. Raj Kumar (@DrRajKumarINC) October 25, 2020

Dussehra Ki Shubhkamanayen

Wishing everyone a happy #Dussehra. Let us come together to overcome the evil that has taken over the world. pic.twitter.com/HlCiygbm5v — MoES GoI (@moesgoi) October 25, 2020

Wish You a Happy Dussehra

May the festival inspires you to fight for your dreams. Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra #happydussehra2020 #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/cDY34iOqQC — Monkey Minds (@monkeyminds_) October 25, 2020

Happy Vijay Dashmi

During Navratri, Mother Durga fought with Mahishasura for 9 days who was killed by Mother Durga on the tenth day i.e. on Vijayadashami. Worshipping Maa Durga on Dussehra is known to destroy every obstacle in life, leading to victory.

