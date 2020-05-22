The hilal committee based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, is expected to announce on the sighting of crescent within one hour, after the prayers of Maghrib conclude. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates from UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The lookout for crescent to mark the end of Ramadan is currently underway in all parts of Middle East. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to issue the first announcement, as it is expected to embrace sunset at the earliest amongst all other major nations. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates.

Abu Dhabi, May 21: The moon sighting committees along with Shariah courts will convene in the Islamic nations of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and rest of Middle East to decide on Eid al-Fitr dates. Locals along with the moon sighting committee personnel would be on the lookout for crescent from late-afternoon till dusk. If the crescent is sighted, then Ramadan would end and Eid would be celebrated tomorrow. Stay tuned here for the live news updates on Eid 2020 moon sighting in UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Arab states. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Eid Al-Fitr Tomorrow in KSA? Lookout For Crescent Begins, Supreme Court to Make Official Announcement.

The decision to be taken by the above nations is also expected to be influenced by Saudi Arabia - the epicentre of Islam - which is also attempting to sight the new moon today. The Supreme Judicial Council in Saudi Arabia will issue an announcement later today if the crescent has been sighted. A total of 42 courts have convened across the nation to accept testimonies of moon sighting if available.

The earliest updates on moon sighting is expected to emerge from UAE, which will see sunset at the earliest (GMT+4). According to the theology, Eid is celebrated on the first date of Shawwal, the month preceding Ramadan. If the moon remains unseen, then Ramadan would complete its 30 days and the first of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr) would be observed on Sunday, May 24.

A number of sects among the Muslim diaspora in the West also track the sighting of moon in the Middle East -- where most of the Islamic nations are based. They align their Islamic dates as per the Saudi-maintained Umm al-Qura calendar. However, some of the Muslims in Europe, US and Canada would also locally attempt the sighting of moon.

In UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, Eid al-Fitr holidays will begin from tomorrow and continue till the third of Shawwal. If Eid is observed tomorrow, then holidays will continue till May 26, else they will continue till May 27. A state of lockdown is imposed in most nations of Middle East, with mosques ordered to remain closed to prevent transmission of coronavirus. All prayers, including the Eid al-Fitr namaz, will be offered from homes.