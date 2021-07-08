Riyadh, July 8: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for a new moon in the sky tomorrow, July 9, sighting of which will confirm the date for Eid al-Adha festival. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid Ul Azha, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has urged Muslims to try to sight the crescent, which will mark the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah (Zul Hijjah) month. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars should inform the nearest court and record their testimony. In the Islamic lunar calendar, months complete either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month begins when a crescent moon is sighted on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a then new month begins. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

July 9 marks the 29th of Dhul Qadah - the month before Zul Hijjah - in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, if a moon is sighted on July 9, Dhu al-Hijjah month will start from July 10 and Eid al-Adha will fall on July 19. If the moon is not sighted on July 9, Dhul Qadah will complete 30 days, meaning Dhu al-Hijjah month will begin on July 11 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20.

According to a report, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences said a new moon may be sighted on Saturday, July 10, hence, the first day of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on July 20 this year.

