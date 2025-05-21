Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. It is celebrated on the tenth of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. Depending on the sighting of the moon, the Eid al-Adha 2025 date will be determined. The traditions associated with Eid ul-Adha hold deep meaning and significance, emphasising the values of faith, selflessness and gratitude. Ahead of the festival, Muslim women gather to apply henna on their palms. Applying mehndi during Eid is one of the most significant traditions. While some go for simple mehendi designs, others opt for extensive henna patterns, traditional motifs and Arabic designs, featuring the crescent moon, stars, flowers and more. In this article, we bring you Eid al-Adha 2025 mehndi designs and beautiful Arabic henna patterns to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Bakrid emphasises the spirit of generosity and charity where Muslims are encouraged to extend their support to the less privileged, fostering a sense of compassion and solidarity. Along with the traditions and rituals, it is also a time for the women in families to come together, celebrating togetherness and sisterhood as they apply henna on their hands. Ahead of the festival, individuals look for beautiful mehndi designs and unique henna patterns. Take inspiration from the videos below that will help you with Bakrid 2025 mehendi design ideas and Eid al-Adha henna patterns.

Watch Video of Eid al-Adha Mehndi Design:

Watch Video of Bakrid Mehendi Design:

Watch Video of Eid al-Adha Henna Pattern:

Watch Video of Arabic Mehndi Design:

These mehndi designs will accurately amp up your traditional style game during the festival of Eid al-Adha. The henna patterns are perfect for everyone. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

