Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a significant festival of the Muslim festival. It is celebrated across countries by following varying customs and traditions. Bakrid celebrations denote the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim who sacrificed his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. Bakrid 2020 in India will begin on the evening of July 30 and end on the evening of July 31. As the auspicious occasion has begun, we bring to you Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. Our list also includes Bakrid Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greeting, GIF Images, Messages and SMS. Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Images & Eid ul-Adha HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bakrid 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings,

On Eid al-Adha, people visit the mosques wearing new clothes and offer special prayers. Believers wish each other saying Eid Mubarak on the occasion. They divide the meat among friends, families and the needy. Special preparations of mutton are made along with sweet delicacies. Wish you, friends and family, by sending these beautiful Eid al-Adha Images this Bakrid. You can combine them with beautiful WhatsApp messages and Bakra Eid HD Wallpapers and GIF greetings. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid al-Adha Messages, Quotes, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Celebrate Islamic Festival.

