Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid is a festival of Muslims. Eid Al-Adha 2020 will be observed in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on August 01 while in Saudi Arab it will be celebrated on July 31. Eid-al-Adha is basically observed across three days beginning on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah or Zu al-Hijjah, the 12th month as per the Islamic lunar calendar, and ends after four days. On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha Muslims across the world offer sacrifice of animals such as sheep, goat or camel. On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha people visit their friends and relatives. Due to coronavirus pandemic, it won't be possible so one can send Eid Mubarak Messages, Happy Eid Wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. We bring you a collection of Eid Al-Adha Mubarak images, Eid ul-Adha HD wallpapers, Happy Bakrid 2020 messages, Bakrid Mubarak greetings, Eid al-Adha HD image, With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF messages for free download online. Hari Raya Haji 2020 Greetings & Eid Al-Adha HD Images: Selamat Hari Raya Haji Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Bakrid Facebook Messages, GIF and SMS to Celebrate the Festival of Sacrifice.

On Eid Al-Adha, Muslims distribute the meat of the sacrificed animal among relatives and poor and needy ones. One part is kept for home as well. Eid al-Adha in English means the "festival of the sacrifice", and it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Before Ibrahim (AS) could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. Meanwhile, on Eid Al-Adha, people will remind others worthiness of the offering sacrifice and praying for each other's well being. You can send Eid Al-Adha greetings, Eid Mubarak Messages, Happy Eid Wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to your friends and relatives. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid al-Adha Messages, Quotes, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Celebrate Islamic Festival.

Eid al-Adha (File Image)

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Message Reads: May Allah Accept All Your Sacrifices And Shower His Blessings And Love On You. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha (File Image)

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Message Reads: "Neither The Flesh Nor The Blood (Of The Sacrificed Animal) Reaches Allah; It Is Your Piety That Reaches Him "-The Holy Quran. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Message Reads: May Allah Open The Doors Of Happiness And Prosperity For You. Eid Mubarak To You And Your Family. Enjoy A Blessed Time During This Eid.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Message Reads: I Wish You And Your Family A Very Joyful Eid. May Allah Accept All Your Prayers And Forgive All Your Faults. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Message Reads: Eid Is A Day To Cheer And To Laugh With All Your Heart. It's A Day To Be Grateful To Allah For All Of His Heavenly Blessings On Us. Wishing You A Happy Eid.

Eid al-Adha 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Message Reads: On This Holy Festive, Wishing You A Day Filled With Lots Of Laughter And Happy Moments. Eid Mubarak From My Family To Yours!

How to Download Eid al-Adha WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Eid al-Adha Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the link to download Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online. On this Eid Al-Adha, people will have to follow social distancing norms, but nothing stops you from sending Eid Mubarak wishes to your loved ones. LatestLY wishes its readers Eid Mubarak!

