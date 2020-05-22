Hilal committees in Kerala and Karnataka will soon take the final call on the moon sighting which will decide the date for Eid festival in the two southern states of India. Hilal committees in Kerala and Karnataka will convene around Maghrib prayer and look for the moon. If the moon is sighted, Eid in Kerala and Karnataka will be celebrated on May 23. If the crescent remains invisible, Muslims will celebrate Eid on May 24.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22: Muslims living in Kerala and Karnataka will keep a close eye on the sky to see the moon this evening, which is Chand Raat. The sighting of the moon will mark the culmination of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, month and subsequently Shawwal month will begin. The moon sighting will also determine the date for Eid 2020 or Eid-al-Fitr festival in Kerala and Karnataka. Catch live updates on the expected moon sighting in Kerala and Karnataka today. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Date in UAE: Moon Sighting Committee to Convene on Friday to Look For Shawwal Crescent.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and hence a month is either 29 or 30-day long. The duration of the month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Unlike the rest of India, Ramzan in Kerala and Karnataka began from April 24. Hence, Muslims in the two southern states are observing 29th fast (roza) of Ramzan today and will attempt to sight the moon this evening.

If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday, May 23) in Kerala and Karnataka. If the moon remains invisible, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. However, Muslims in the rest parts of India will observe the 29th of Ramzan on May 23, and they will celebrate Eid 2020 either on Sunday (May 24) or Monday (May 25) depending upon the moon sighting.