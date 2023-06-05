Father’s Day 2023 will be observed on June 18. It is observed every year on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day is a special occasion celebrated worldwide to honour and express gratitude towards fathers and father figures. As you observe Father’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of gift ideas that can help you decide on the best gift for your father for the day. From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father.

It is a day dedicated to acknowledging the immense role they play in our lives, their unconditional love, guidance, and support. Father's Day provides an opportunity to show appreciation for their hard work, sacrifices, and impact on shaping our lives. This day is marked by various activities and gestures, such as giving gifts, spending quality time together, and expressing heartfelt sentiments. It is a time to reflect on the paternal bond and to recognize the invaluable contributions fathers make to their families and society as a whole.

Personalized Engraved Watch

Consider getting your dad a stylish watch with personalized engraving on the back. It adds a sentimental touch and makes the gift unique to him.

Grilling Accessories Set

If your dad enjoys barbecuing, a set of high-quality grilling tools and accessories can be a fantastic gift. Look for a set that includes items like a spatula, tongs, grill brushes, and skewers.

Whiskey or Wine Set

If your dad appreciates fine spirits, consider gifting him a whiskey or wine set. It could include a selection of his favourite whiskey bottles or a wine-tasting set with different varietals for him to enjoy.

Sports Memorabilia

If your dad is a sports enthusiast with a favourite team or athlete, consider getting him sports memorabilia. It could be a signed jersey, a collectible item, or tickets to a game.

Experience Gift

Plan a special experience or activity for your dad to enjoy. It could be a hot air balloon ride, a fishing trip, a golf lesson, a cooking class, or a weekend getaway. Creating memories together can be a meaningful gift.

The most important aspect of a Father's Day gift is to choose something that aligns with your dad's interests and preferences. Tailor the gift to his hobbies and passions to show him how well you know and appreciate him.

Wishing everyone Happy Father’s Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).