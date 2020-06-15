Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)

Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June. This year Father's Day will fall on June 21, 2020. The occasion is observed to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds. In America, Father's Day was first celebrated by Sonora Smart Dodd, daughter of the American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart in the year 1910. As Father's Day is few days away, it is time for every child to get on with the plans to get a gift for their father. And especially, if your dad happens to be a fitness freak, you need to carefully select a gift that he will totally love and also use. So, if you are looking for gift ideas to give present to your health-conscious fathers, we will share a list of items that will definitely bring a smile on his face. Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas For All Budgets: From Bike to Cufflinks to Greeting Cards, Here's a List of Gifts You Can Surprise Your Dad With!

Father's Day is the perfect occasion to shower love on your dad and let him realise how much you love him. If your father happens to be a fitness enthusiast who exercises regularly and is strict about his diet, then you should consider gifting him present on Father's Day that can prove to be effective in his daily use. The gift items that we are sharing below are easily available. Even if your father is not much into fitness, you can consider any of these gifts from below for your dad to motivate him to start exercising and lead a healthy lifestyle. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

Five Gifts For Fitness Freak Dads

1. Fitness Bands

Fitness Bands (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fitness bands can help your father track the number of steps he has walked and also this technical gadget offers the feature to receive or reject phone calls and read message notifications. These bands look cool on the wrist and can also help your father monitor heart rate and most importantly track calories he has burnt.

2. Resistance Tube

Resistance Tube (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If your father loves to do weight training, resistance tube can prove to be very helpful to him. At times when your fitness freak dad won't be able to hit the gym due to office work or any other reason, he can use this resistance tube to do train different muscles at home or anywhere.

3. Shaker

Shaker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This shaker can be helpful for your dad to have protein supplement post-workout. These are available in different colours along with good motivational messages which can cheer up your father.

4. Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If your father loves doing yoga, then this yoga mat can prove to be a worthy gift for him. Also, yoga mats are essential to perform core exercises on the floor, as it provides a good cushion to back muscles and help avoid injury.

5. Foam Roller

Foam Roller (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A foam roller can help your father in rehab training, which needs to done to relax different muscles from the lower body. Exercises with a foam roller can help relieve muscle tightness, soreness, and increase joint range of motion.

Now after going through the above list of gift items for fitness freak dads, you should be able to make a wise choice to give present to your father on Father's Day 2020. You could also think of gym gloves, whey protein supplement and knee cap to gift your dad on Father's Day. We wish all fathers Happy Father's Day 2020 in advance.

