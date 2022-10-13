Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by women for the long life of their husbands. It is observed on the fourth day after Purnima in the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October. This year, it is being observed on October 13, Thursday. On this day, married women observe a Nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for a long and healthy life for their husbands. They consume their first sip of water from their husband's hands after watching the moonrise at night. This is a festival that also strengthens the bond between husband and wife. For all those celebrating their first Karwa Chauth, it is a very special occasion. Share these wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with people celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. Happy Sargi 2022 Wishes For Karwa Chauth: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Karva Chauth Vrat.

On this day, women are often gifted something from their husbands. As women fast for their husbands, men show their love to their wives by gifting them something special on this day. There are many men who show their love and affection towards their wives by fasting with them on Karwa Chauth. Couples also share lovey-dovey messages with their partners on this day. For those celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time, the occasion is extremely special. Share wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with people celebrating their first-time Karwa Chauth in 2022.

First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the Occasion of the First Karwa Chauth to You. May Your Marriage Always Be Blessed With Happiness, Togetherness and Lots of Love.

First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Your First Karwa Chauth, I Wish That Your Marriage Be Full of Colours of Joy, Understanding and Romance. Have a Memorable Karwa Chauth.

First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 WhatsApp Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Marriage Always Be Blessed With The Hues of Compatibility, Joy and Smiles. Warm Wishes on Your First Karwa Chauth.

Messages For First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Marriage Is a Beautiful Journey Which Is To Be Enjoyed by Two Hearts but One Soul. As You Have Just Begun Your Journey, I Wish You a Very Happy First Karwa Chauth.

Greetings on First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karva Chauth Is a Lovely Ritual That Adds to the Beauty of Marriage and Strengthens the Bond Shared by a Couple. On Your First Karva Chauth, I Wish You a Wonderful Experience.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings: Send Karva Chauth Vrat Wishes and Images to Mothers and Mothers-in-Law

Karwa Chauth is a festival of love and romance. It is a day filled with positive vibes between partners. Women dress up just like a bride in bright colours and adorn themselves with jewellery and ornaments. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).