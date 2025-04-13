Mother's Day is an annual celebration honouring motherhood and the influence of mothers in society. Originating in the United States in the early 20th century, it has since spread internationally and is typically observed on the second Sunday in May in many countries. Mother’s Day 2025 will be observed on May 11. It's a day to express gratitude and appreciation for the love, care, and sacrifices that mothers make for their children and families. It's marked by various traditions, including giving gifts and cards and spending quality time with mothers and maternal figures to show them how much they are cherished and valued. It is a bit more special for new mums who will be celebrating their first Mother's Day. If there is a new mother in your family and you want to make her feel extra special, we at LatestLY have put together a list of First Mother's Day gift ideas that can help you decide on the best gift.

1. Personalised Jewellery: Consider a piece of jewellery such as a necklace, bracelet, or ring that can be customised with her initials, birthstone, or a meaningful engraving, making it a unique and sentimental gift.

2. Spa Day or Relaxation Kit: Treat them to a day of relaxation with a spa gift certificate or create a DIY relaxation kit with items like scented candles, bath bombs, luxurious bath oils, and a soft robe to unwind and pamper them at home.

3. Customised Photo Album or Frame: Compile a collection of cherished family photos and create a custom photo album or collage frame. This thoughtful gift will allow the new mum to reminisce about special memories and moments spent with loved ones.

4. Subscription Box: Consider subscribing her to a monthly subscription box tailored to her interests, whether it's gourmet food, skincare products, books, or gardening supplies. It's a gift that keeps on giving, providing her with surprises and delights throughout the year.

5. Experience Gift: Instead of a physical gift, opt for an experience that she'll remember forever. This could be tickets to a concert, a cooking class, a wine-tasting tour, or a weekend getaway to a destination she's always wanted to visit. It's an opportunity for her to create new memories and enjoy quality time with loved ones.

Mother's Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the incredible mothers in our lives. Whether it's through heartfelt gifts, acts of kindness, or simply spending quality time together, the essence of Mother's Day lies in expressing our love and gratitude for all that mothers do.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day 2025!

