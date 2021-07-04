The celebration of Independence Day 2021 in the United States is taking place from July 4 to July 5. Since the country is finally opening up and families and friends can safely organise gatherings, the commemoration of the Fourth of July or America’s birthday is sure to be a complete blast. A common way of celebrating the Fourth of July is by sharing Patriotic Quotes, Happy Fourth of July 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Birthday America WhatsApp Stickers, United States Independence Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures and Gifs with family and friends.

On July 4, 1776, the declaration of independence of the United States was finally signed, which made the thirteen original colonies of the United States free from the rule of the British monarch. Written by Thomas Jefferson, the declaration of independence was first put to the vote in the parliament on July 2. However, the proceedings only completed on July 4, making it the day the United States of America finally became independent.

To mark the first year of independence, Americans fired a cannon 13 times in honour of the original 13 colonies in Philadelphia in 1777. The celebration has been closely associated with the display of grand fireworks. As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July 2021, here are some Patriotic Quotes, Happy Fourth of July 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Birthday America WhatsApp Stickers, United States Independence Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures and Gifs that you can share online.

Quote Reads: “Happy 4th of July! Drink Until You See Stars… and Stripes!” – Unknown

Quote Reads: Warm Greetings on the Fourth of July!

Quote Reads: Let’s Strive for a Better America. Have a Great 4th of July.

Quote Reads: “Then Join Hand in Hand, Brave Americans All! By Uniting We Stand, by Dividing We Fall.” – John Dickinson

Quote Reads: “One Flag, One Land, One Heart, One Hand, One Nation Evermore!” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

Quote Reads: “It’s Fourth of July Weekend, or, As I Call It, Exploding Christmas.” – Stephen Colbert

Quote Reads: “We Will Stand by the Right, We Will Stand by the True, We Will Live, We Will Die for the Red, White, and Blue.” – Unknown

Quote Reads: “Liberty Is the Breath of Life to Nations.” – George Bernard Shaw

Since July 4 falls on a Sunday, the federal celebrations of this holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5. People are sure to get together with their family and friends to commemorate this phenomenal day by celebrating the american spirit. From organising cookouts with the fam to planning on where to watch the fireworks from, there are various intricate details that go into the celebration of the Fourth of July. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Fourth of July!

