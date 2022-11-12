Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on November 12, Saturday. It is observed on the fourth day of the waning phase of the moon called Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. Chaturthi is significantly devoted to Lord Ganesha and people observe fast as they worship the Maha Ganpati form of Lord Ganesha and Shiva Peetha on this day. People observing fast on this day are believed to be blessed with auspiciousness, happiness, prosperity and protection from all kinds of obstacles from Lord Ganesha. As you observe Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, LatestLY has compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can download and send to everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date: Know About Sankashti Chaturthi November Vrat Timings, Puja Vidhi and Significance of This Observance for Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of all obstacles. Therefore, in any religious activity or Puja, he is the first one to be worshipped. It is believed that observing a fast on Sankashti Chaturthi leads to the fulfilment of every wish. Therefore, the ones who face hurdles in life can observe a fast on this day to get rid of all problems. Here are Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 wishes and greetings that you can download and share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On Ganadhipa Sankashti, devotees observe an early bath and wear clean clothes. They also provide a holy bath to the idol of Lord Ganesha with Panchamrit. Bhog Prasad is then offered to the family members. Ganpati Mantra is also recited on this day. With the recitation of Ganpati Mantras, don’t forget to wish your loved ones on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

