Ganesh Chaturthi ki Shubhkamnaye! People in India celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and fervor. This year the great festival will be celebrated on September 10. The 11-day long festival will conclude on September 21. Lord Ganesha is worshiped on this day with all auspicious rituals. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Many people bring the idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes during this festival. Lord Ganesha is given farewell on Anant Chaturdashi. On the day of farewell, people also pray for him to return next year. To make the celebrations merrier you can share this collection of Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Hindi via WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Telegram, Hike, among other popular social media and messaging platforms.

There is nothing better than reconnecting with your friends, family, relatives on this day. Digitally, you must wish them with "Happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2021" greetings we have prepared for you to download for free. Some people celebrate this festival for only two days, while some celebrate it for ten days. On this day people should wake up early and take bath, then clean the temple at home. Then "Durva Grass", "Laddus" and "Modak" are offered to Lord Ganesha. The worship of Lord Ganesha is completed with "Aarti". To make the celebration much more interesting, you can wish your loved ones in their native languages, i.e. Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, marking the celebrations of this festival. We have for you Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Hindi so that you can convey with your loved ones regards during this holy festival. Without further ado, check out this collection of Hindi Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and messages:

