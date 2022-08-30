Happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2022! Also known as Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on August 31, Wednesday. To celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated some Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes in Telugu, Vinayaka Chavithi 2022 WhatsApp messages, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi HD images, Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Telugu, Happy Vinayaka Chavithi wallpapers, SMS, Facebook status, WhatsApp video and banners. They are all available for free download so you can easily share them with your family and friends. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Greetings & HD Images: Send Lord Ganesh Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & SMS on This Auspicious Day!

While the auspicious festival is a grand affair in most Indian states, Ganeshotsav is celebrated widely in Maharashtra and many South Indian states. Devotees prepare special treats for Lord Ganesha to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes on this day. It is also known as Ganesha Habba, and in the south Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Gowri Habba is celebrated one day before Ganesh Habba. This annual Hindu festival to celebrate Lord Ganpati’s arrival on earth from Kailash Parbat with his mother, Goddess Parvati or Gauri, is a festive occasion where everyone greets each other lovingly.

The Ganpati festival begins with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes on the Chaturthi Tithi of the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapada. People start preparing for this festive event months in advance, from decorating pandals and Ganpati Mandaps at home to preparing Lord Ganesha’s favourite bhog to welcome the god of wisdom and prosperity. On this Vinayaka Chavithi 2022, send wishes to one and all in Telegu as WhatsApp Messages, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi HD Images, Happy Vinayaka Chavithi 2022 images in Telugu and SMS. Ganpati Visarjan 2022 Dates: When Is Anant Chaturdashi? Know About 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Ganesh Visarjan, Legends and Rituals To Immerse the Idol.

This 10-day Ganesh festival witnesses plenty of bhog and daily prayers offered to Lord Ganesha. The idol or murti of Ganpati installed is lovingly immersed in a water body on the last day of the visarjan. As you welcome Lord Ganpati into your homes on Ganesh Habba, here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Vinayaka Chaviti 2022!

