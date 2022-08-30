Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti, it is an annual Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha. One would see the deity’s idol being installed at homes and pandals. From chanting prayers to observing fasts to distributing sweets, many rituals take place during the ten days festival of Lord Ganesha. However, it is incomplete without playing some of the popular Bollywood songs to set the festive spirit. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Preparations in Photos: From Thane to Haridwar, Here's How India Is Preparing to Welcome Ganpati Bappa For Ganeshotsav.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will begin from tomorrow (August 31) and will conclude on September 9. During these ten days, one could play some of the popular Bollywood songs honouring Ganpati Bappa. Let’s check out those tracks below: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes & Ganpati DP Images: Download Profile Pictures and Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers To Update on Social Media This Ganeshotsav.

Mourya Re

This is one of the hit tracks from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Don and the energy and enthusiasm that would be set by playing this number would be fascinating.

Deva Shree Ganesha

This track from Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, is not just beautiful, but it is undoubtedly one of the power-packed numbers, composed by Ajay-Atul, perfect to play while bringing Lord Ganesha home.

Sindoor Lal Dhadayo

The song from Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar’s movie Vaastav is in the form of aarti. Crooned by Ravindra Sathe, it is perfect to be played while performing rituals.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)

An energetic number from ABCD - Any Body Can Dance. Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Noorin Sha, Lauren Gottlieb’s dance moves will surely get one grooving.

Aala Re Aala Ganesha

This song from Daddy is another perfect track during the time of Ganeshostav. It has been crooned by Wajid and Dr Ganesh Chandanshive.

These are some of the amazing songs that one could play during Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 and celebrate the festival with great zeal.

