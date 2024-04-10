Gangaur, or Gauri Puja, is a colourful Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is also famous and celebrated in some parts of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal. Like the Gangaur festival, Chaitra Gauri Vrat is celebrated on the same day in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The festival is also famous for the name Saubhagya Gauri Vratam, and it is observed in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The festival is observed during the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls between March and April. This festival is dedicated to Mother Parvati and is celebrated with great fervour and devotion, predominantly in Rajasthan. The vibrant Gangaur 2024 festival will be celebrated on April 11, i.e., Thursday. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Dates From Ghatasthapana to Ram Navami: Know Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rituals and More About the Hindu Festival Worshipping Navadurga.

Gangaur Festival: Traditions, Celebrations and Mehndi Design

The festival's name, "Gangaur", comes from two words: "Gan" and "Gaur", where the former refers to Shiva and the latter to Gauri. Gangaur Puja is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm to honour the sacred bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The Gangaur festival coincides with the famous Mewar Festival in Udaipur, celebrated in the month of Chaitra, marking the arrival of spring. The festival of Udaipur holds special significance for women. The main attraction is the colourfully attired women, who exhibit the royal grandeur of Rajasthan at its best. Married women ask for long life and good health for their husbands, while unmarried women pray for a good match.

Women decorate their hands and feet by drawing designs with typical patterns Mehndi, including figures of the sun, moon, circle, dots, flowers, leaves, and mandalas. Gangaur Mehndi is seen in its ties to various cultures and religions. To add a touch of tradition and elegance to this special festival, here are a few Gangaur Mehndi designs to amp up your celebrations. Pakistani Mehndi Designs for Eid 2024: From Arabic Mehndi to Moon Mehndi Designs, These Beautiful Henna Patterns Will Add to Eid al-Fitr Celebrations.

1. Simple Gangaur Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangaur mehandi (@gangaur_mehandi)

2. Gangaur Mehndi Design 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangaur mehandi (@gangaur_mehandi)

3. Arabic Gangaur Mehndi Design Arabic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bindass girl 👑🔥 (@swaleha_dpz)

4. Royal Gangaur Mehndi design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Mehendi Arts Bangalore (@artist_mehandi_bangalore)

5. Gangaur Teej Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Mehendi Arts Bangalore (@artist_mehandi_bangalore)

6. Gangaur Special Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangaur mehandi (@gangaur_mehandi)

Mehndi plays a significant role in the celebration of Gangaur, a festival that honours the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Gangaur symbolises conjugal and marital happiness. May the festival of Gangaur bring joy, love, togetherness, and harmony to your life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).