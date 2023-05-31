Gayatri Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, May 31. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the goddess of Veda. Goddess Gayatri is believed to be the manifestation of all the phenomenal attributes of Brahman. Considered the mother of all gods and an embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Gayatri is worshipped as the Goddess of Hindu Trimurti. As you observe Gayatri Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

According to the Hindu calendar, Gayatri Jayanti is observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha during Jyeshtha month. Every year, it is observed in the May month of the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated on the nest day after Ganga Dussehra. Due to differences of opinions to observe Gayatri Jayanti, it is also observed during Shravana Purnima. Gayatri Jayanti, when celebrated on Shravana Purnima, coincides with Upakarma Day.

Happy Gayatri Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Veda Mata Shower Her Divine Blessing on You and Your Family. Sending You Warm Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Gayatri Jayanti.

Happy Gayatri Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy, Cheer, Delight and Cheerfulness of This Heavenly Festival of Gaytri Jayanti Surround You Forever.

Happy Gayatri Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Gayatri Jayanti. May the Auspicious Day Bring Loads of Happiness and Success in Your Life.

Happy Gayatri Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Adya-Shakti Gayatri Bring Good Luck and Stability in Your Life. Happy Gayatri Jayanti.

On Gayatri Jayanti, devotees worship the goddess Gayatri and recite Gayatri Mantra. It is one of the most auspicious days of Hindu calendars. Wishing everyone a Happy Gayatri Jayanti 2023!

