Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19. It is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa. Goa was liberated from 450 years of Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. It was also the day when India got free from European rule. The Portuguese refused to leave Goa even after India’s independence in 1947. The government held a series of diplomatic talks with the Portuguese but did not take any military action. Later, when everything failed, the government finally took military action and liberated Goa from the rule. As you celebrate Goa Liberation Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Goa Starts Monsoon Trekking To Boost Hinterland Tourism.

Various programmes are held in Goa to celebrate Goa Liberation Day. In 2021, on this day, the Prime Minister of India inaugurated new projects like the Super speciality Block at the Goa Medical College and hospital, renovated the Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa, Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport, the gas-insulated substation at Dabolim Navelim, Margao and New South Goa District Hospital. People in Goa spread messages and images among their friends and family to wish them on this day. Here are Goa Liberation Day 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Lavish Beach Wedding Destinations in India: From Goa to Puducherry, Plan Your Wedding at These Places if You Are a Beach Lover.

Along with Goa, Daman and Diu were also liberated from Portuguese rule on this day. Operation Vijay was launched to liberate the three Portuguese states. It was a 36-hour military operation that started on December 18, 1961, and ended the next day on December 19. Wishing everyone a Happy Goa Liberation Day 2022!

