It’s the wedding season. The COVID-19 pandemic has already led to a decline in the number of guests per wedding. With the gathering getting low, people have started going for destination weddings.

Taking the family somewhere away from the city and enjoying the functions together at a scenic resort has become the new trend. We, at LatestLY, have curated a list of beach wedding destinations that you can plan for if you are a beach lover. From Fairy-Tale to Island, List of Venues for the Perfect Destination Wedding.

Goa

This is the favourite wedding destination for many. With beautiful white sand resorts, Goa has become even more known for lavish weddings. Just book a resort stay and celebrate all the functions with the people close to you.

Chennai

With resorts and hotels like Intercontinental and Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Chennai makes a beautiful beach wedding destination.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

India’s little paradise, many Indians also refer to it as mini-Maldives, Andaman’s is another beautiful Wedding location. You can find many amazing resorts at the Havelock Islands to plan your beautiful day. From Bora Bora to Ireland, 5 Picturesque Same-Sex Friendly Venues for LGBT Couples Around the World.

Pondicherry

If you are planning the wedding between October and February, then this is just the best place for you. If your guest list is 20-100 people then you can go for the dune eco beach hotel, and if it is around 350 then Le Pondy Resort can be a very good option.

Alibaug

The best time to plan a wedding in Alibaug is between November and June. With gorgeous properties like U Tropicana Beach Hotel, you can plan a good wedding for about 360 to 600 guests.

If you’re looking for beach destinations for a lavish wedding, then these are just the perfect locations you can explore.

