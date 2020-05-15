Golden Temple in Amritsar Illuminated on Occasion of 414th Guru Gaddi Diwas of Guru Hargobind Sahib, View Pics

Golden Temple (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amritsar, May 15: The Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple was illuminated on the occasion of 414th Guru Gaddi Diwas of Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth guru of Sikhs on Friday. The Golden Temple was illuminated with lights and candles. This time very few devotees visited the temple due to the coronavirus lockdown. They also lit diyas in the temple. Guru Gobind Singh Ji 353rd Parkash Purab: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Today we all are praying that this disease should end as soon as possible," a devotee said. Speaking to ANI, Kanwar Preet Singh Saluja said, "We offered prayers here today, then we carried out the Deep Mala. I also prayed that corona should end as soon as possible." Generally, on every auspicious occasions, devotees throng the Golden Temple in large numbers to seek blessings of the almighty. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Death 376th Birth Anniversary: Facts About Sixth Guru of Sikhs Who Pioneered Concept of 'Miri Piri'

ANI's Tweet:

Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji played an important role in strengthening the Sikh community by focusing on building a strong military. He was of the opinion that Sikhs should also defend themselves against the oppressors with the power of sword and military might. Guru Hargobind Ji was born on June 19, 1595, to Mata Ganga Ji and the fifth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in the village of Guru Ki Wadali within the Amritsar District. He became Guru in 1606 at the age of 11 years.