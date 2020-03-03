Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Death 376th Birth Anniversary: Facts About Sixth Guru of Sikhs Who Pioneered Concept of 'Miri Piri'

Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

The year 2020 marks the 376th death anniversary of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji, of the sixth guru of Sikhs. Revered as the Sixth Nanak, Sri Guru Hargobind provided a new direction to the Sikh Panth. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji played an important role in strengthening the Sikh community by focusing on building a strong military. He was of the opinion that Sikhs should also defend themselves against the oppressors with the power of sword and military might. Guru Gobind Singh Ji 353rd Parkash Purab: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Guru Hargobind Ji was born on June 19, 1595, to Mata Ganga Ji and the fifth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in the village of Guru Ki Wadali within the Amritsar District. At the age of 11 years, he became guru after Guru Arjan Dev Ji's martyrdom. The fifth guru was martyred in Lahore after he was jailed, fined, and tortured while under arrest as per the then Mughal emperor Jahangir's orders. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Utsav 2019: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs on 399th Jayanti.

Facts About Sri Guru Hargobind Singh Ji:

He became Guru on June 11, 1606, at the age of 11 years.

The Sixth Guru highlighted the concept of Miri Piri. He put on two swords. One of the swords was to symbolise the concept of Miri or temporal authority and the second to symbolise the concept of Piri or spiritual authority.

Guru Hargobind ji established the Akal Takht, the seat of temporal power and political considerations relating to the Sikh community. The Akal Takht was constructed in front of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

Bandi Chhor Divas, which is celebrated by Sikhs on Diwali, is celebrated in memory of Guru Hargobind ji's compassionate act of getting 52 Hindu kings released from Emperor Jahangir's prison in Gwalior.

Guru Hargobind ji fought four battles against the Mughal army in his lifetime.

Ninth guru Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji was his son.

Before his death, he nominated his grandson, Guru Har Rai, as the eighth Sikh guru.

After military conflicts with Shah Jahan’s forces, Guru Hargobind Sahib ji moved to Kiratpur Sahib, the foothills of Shivalik Hills, from Amritsar in anticipation of another from Mughals. He strengthened his defences in Kiratpur Sahib, where he spent his remaining life. He left for heavenly abode on March 19, 1644.