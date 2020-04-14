Good Morning HD Images With Happy Vishu 2020 Text Messages: Vishu Ashamsakal WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Kerala New Year

Happy Vishu 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

A very good morning and Happy Vishu to all the readers. Vishu Ashamsakal! Vishu 2020 is celebrated on April 14. Vishu is celebrated as Kerala New Year or Malayalam New Year. The start of April, in which this festival is celebrated is known as Medam in Malayalam calendar. ‘Vishu’ means ‘equal’ in the Sanskrit language. And it is not just a New Year's Day for Malayalees, but is celebrated across the entire nation of India under different names. In Assam, people celebrate it as Bihu and in Punjab, this day is known as Baisakhi. While in Tamil Nadu and Orissa this day is known by the name Puthendu Nadu and Vishua Sankranti respectively. And one of the important parts of New Year celebrations is exchanging wishes and greetings online. And what better way than wishing your loved ones Good Morning along with Happy Vishu 2020 messages. So, if you are looking for Good Morning HD Images, GIFs, wishes and Happy Vishu greetings, Vishu Ashamsakal HD images with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, Facebook photos to send messages of Malayalee New Year. Happy Vishu 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings, GIFs And SMS to Celebrate Kerala New Year.

Vishu takes place on the first day of the Malayalam month Medam (mid-April), which marks the traditional Spring Equinox. Usually, on Malayalee New Year a display is created called the Vishukanni, which consists of flowers, vegetables, fruits, traditional lamp, metal mirrors, coins, rice, holy text and other items placed inside a metal vessel called uruli. The beautiful set up is lit by metal lamp called nilavilakku. The Vishukanni is placed in homes and temples in front of idols of Hindu deities, usually of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. On Vishu 2020, we get you the best of Happy Malayalee messages, GIF images, and wishes for the festive day. Check below for a lovely collection of Happy Vishu 2020 HD images with wishes, greetings and Kerala New Year messages. Vishu 2020: From Pulissery to Payasam, List of Traditional Dishes in Sadhya Served on Hindu New Year in Kerala (Watch Videos)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Grant You All Happiness, Care and Fulfillment. May You Have a Wonderful Year. Happy Vishu! Good Morning and Vishu Ashamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Get Together on This Auspicious Day Lord and His Blessings Coming Your Way Have a Happy Vishu, With Loved Ones Near May You Be Successful All Through the Year. Good Morning and Vishu Ashamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Great Beginning, an Auspicious Day, May This Vishu Bring Happiness Your Way. Have a Great Vishu. Good Morning and Vishu Ashamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: In the Spirit of This Glorious Festival of Vishu. I Wish You and Your Family the Best of Life and a Wonderful Vishu Celebration. Have an Awesome Time Today. Good Morning and Vishu Ashamsakal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy of Vishu Bring Prosperity and Cheer. Have a Beautiful Day Ahead With Your Loved Ones Near. Happy Vishu! Good Morning and Vishu Ashamsakal!

Good Morning HD Images and GIFs

How to Download Happy Vishu 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

It is indeed a unique and lovely way to send out festive messages greetings through WhatsApp stickers. Happy Vishu 2020 stickers can be downloaded from Play Store by clicking here. This time most part of the world is facing lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. It is advisable to enjoy and celebrate Malayalee New Year with your family members by staying at home. We wish you a very Happy Malayalee New Year 2020, may you have a wonderful time with your family on this day.