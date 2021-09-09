Happy Gowri Habba 2021! Amidst all the traditional celebrations in India, the country of festivals celebrates Gauri pujan on Gowri Habba with pomp and fervour in various states of India. This festival is celebrated after Ganesh Chaturthi and in Karnataka, it is known as Gauri Ganesha or Gauri Habba. This festival, mainly celebrated by married women every year on Bhadrapad Shuddha Tritiya according to the Hindu calendar. The preparations to celebrate the festival starts from the very next day of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is also known as the Gauri festival and one of the easiest ways to spread joy would be sharing Gowri Habba 2021 HD images and Hartalika Teej wallpapers for free download online. You can download the images of Gauri and send them to your friends and family to celebrate the auspicious festival. Gowri Habba 2021 Food With Recipe Videos: From Pulihora to Payasam, 6 Sweets and Savouries to Celebrate Gowri Ganesha Festival.

Sawan is considered as the holy month dedicated to worshipping of Shiva and Bhadrapada month is considered as the month of worship of Lord Krishna due to Janmashtami. But in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, some festivals are also dedicated to Lord Shiva and Ganesh Chaturthi which is celebrated on Shukla Chaturthi of this month plays an important role. The festival of worship of Lord Ganesha goes on for ten days, but the day before Ganesh Chaturthi i.e. Shukla Tritiya is celebrated as Gauri Habba, the festival of worship of Goddess Parvati also called Hartalika Teej.

As we celebrate the festival we are here for you with Gowri Habba 2021 messages in Kannada and Gowri Habba HD images and Hartalika Teej wallpapers for free download online. You can send these photos that are perfect for sending along with Facebook messages and GIF greetings to worship Goddess Parvati. Check out the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Gowri Habba and Hartalika Teej as well:

Gowri Habba 2021 Greetings

Happy Gowri Habba

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you a very Happy Gowri Habba and I pray for your wonderful life. May all your dreams come true! Happy Gowri Ganesha Festival 2021!

Happy Gowri Habba

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be with you. May Maa Gowri bless you with happiness, love, joy, courage and immense peace. Wish you a very Happy Gauri Ganesh 2021!

Happy Gowri Habba

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the swings of joy fill your heart with love, happiness and abundant fortune. Happy Gowri Habba to you and your family.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes And Greetings

Happy Hartalika Teej

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Goddess Pravati Accepts Your Prayers and Fasting and Bless You And Your Family With Happiness and Health. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

Happy Hartalika Teej

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bring Happiness and Love Into Your Marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Above, Showers Their Blessing Upon You and Your Husband. May You Too Always Love and Care for Each Other, Till the End of Time. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej and Gauri Habba 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Let's make Hartalika Teej and Gauri Habba wishes much more colourful via WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the day. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2021 Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Images And Wishes To Celebrate Hindu Festival

The belief behind this is that on this day, Goddess Parvati blesses married women with a boon for the long life of their husbands, while also grants the boon to unmarried girls to get the desired groom. On the Chaturthi Tithi, Goddess Parvati killed Lord Ganesha by making the body of Lord Ganesha with the rubbish on her body (in some mythologies from the filth of the body and some from the soil). Therefore, on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, this festival of worship of Goddess Parvati is celebrated as Gauri Habba.

