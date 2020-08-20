The auspicious festival of Gowri Habba 2020 is here. It is a Hindu festival celebrated a day, before Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Habba 2020 is on August 21 and devotees across the nation are in full joy as they worship Goddess Gauri, also known as Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha’s mother. Gowri Habba is significantly celebrated among married women, and it is observed majorly by people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In this article, we bring you Gowri Habba 2020 wishes and messages that are free to download online. In addition, Gowri Habba greetings are also perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook post and GIFs to celebrate the day, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. So, check out Goddess Parvati HD images and Gowri Habba 2020 wishes and send on the same to your near ones on the festival day.

Goddess Gowri, also spelt as Goddess Gauri, is the mother of Ganesha and wife of Shiva and is worshipped throughout India, for her ability to bestow upon her devotees' courage and power. Devotees believe that it is Gowri, who is the incarnation of Aadhi Shakthi Mahamaya. Every year, on the festival of Gowri Habba, married women will flock to the temple and worship the goddess to seek her blessings. Although, Gowri Habba 2020 festival will be different because of the pandemic, you can make it special by sending devotional messages to your near ones. In this article, check out Gowri Habba 2020 wishes, Goddess Parvati HD images, WhatsApp sticker messages, Facebook greetings, photos and GIFs to celebrate the festival.

Gowri Habba 2020 Wishes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Swings of Joy, Fill Your Heart With Love, Happiness and Abundant Fortune! Happy Gowri Habba 2020

Gowri Habba 2020 Wishes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings Are With You This Auspicious Festival and Always. Happy Gowri Habba.

Gowri Habba 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Light of God Spread Into Your Life, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health.

Gowri Habba Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati Be With You! Happy Gauri Ganesha.

Gowri Habba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Very Happy Gowri Habba and I Pray for Your Wonderful Life. May All Your Dreams Come True.

How to Download Gowri Habba 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals, WhatsApp has introduced stickers dedicated to Gowri Habba. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Gowri Habba 2020 wishes and messages will be perfect for you as you worship Goddess Gauri on the festival day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).