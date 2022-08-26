Gowri Habba Festival is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi due to religious myths and reasons. The auspicious event is widely observed in the South Indian region of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It is also known by the name Swarna Gouri Vratam when people revere the idol of Devi Gowri, a beautiful and fair complexion incarnation of Devi Parvati. All the traditions and Puja rituals are commemorated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, as per the Kannada Calendar, the holy day will be observed on August, Tuesday. As a part of the Swarna Gowri Vratha customs, devotees decorate the idol of Goddess Gauri on the festival day by making Mantapa and preparing Baagina. This article will tell you about Gowri Habba 2022 decoration ideas and Gowri Vratham Pooja Rituals. Gowri Habba 2022 Date: Know Swarna Gowri Vratham Rituals, Puja Muhurat and Significance of The Festival Celebrated a Day Before Ganesh Chaturti.

On the Gowri Ganesha festival day, married women, after bathing, do the 'sthapana' of either jalagauri or arishinadagauri, which is a symbolic idol of Goddess Gauri made of turmeric. Some people also bring painted items of the Devi from the local market. The Goddess is mounted on a plate with cereal, and everything is done with utmost cleanliness and devotion. People also build a Mantapa around the idol, which is generally adorned with banana stems and mango leaves. The idol or image of the Devi is decorated with flower garlands and cotton, and a sacred thread with sixteen knots is tied to the woman's right wrist as a blessing from Devi Gowri. To make sure that you don't miss any of the religious practices, check out the videos below. Gowri Habba 2022 Greetings: Send Goddess Gauri Images, Wishes & Quotes on Gowri Ganesha Festival.

How To Make Mantapa For Gowri Habba 2022

Gowri Habba 2022 Decoration Tutorial

Gowri Habba 2022 Mantapa Look

How To Prepare Baagina For Gowri Habba Festival

Over and above that, folks prepare Baagina during the occasion as a part of the Swarna Gowri Vratha rituals that contain many holy puja items. Each Baagina usually has a packet of turmeric, a comb, coconut, blouse piece, cereal, toor daal, rice, a small mirror, baLe bicchoLe, black beads that are used in mangalsutra, green dal, wheat/rava, jaggery cut in a cube form and black bangles. The Baagina is offered to married women in a mora, a winnow painted with turmeric. One such Baagina is offered to Gowri and set aside.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).