Gujarati New Year is also known as Bestu Varas, Varsha Pratipada or Padwa. It is celebrated the next day after Diwali, and this year it will be observed on November 5, Friday. Gujarati New Year 2021 or Bestu Varas 2021 marks the start date of Vikram Samvat 2078. To mark this auspicious occasion, here's a collection of Gujarati New Year 2021 wishes, Bestu Varas 2021 messages, Nutan Varshabhinandan HD Images, Happy Bestu Varas Wishes, Happy New Year greetings for Vikram Samvat 2078, Saal Mubarak photos and Nutan Varsh images. Gujarati New Year 2021 Greetings: Saal Mubarak WhatsApp Status Video, Bestu Varas Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Send Nutan Varshabhinandan Wishes.

On this day, people in business close their previous account books and start with the new ones. It is also known as Chopda. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day which is termed as Chopda Puja. It is believed that observing Chopda Puja on the Gujarati New Year makes the year prosperous and profitable. People send across messages saying Happy Gujarati New Year on this day. We at LatestLY have brought together messages that you can send on an auspicious day to wish your family and friends.

Gujarati New Year Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Note. Happy Gujarati New Year

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family Happiness, Prosperity, and Health on This Auspicious Day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Rain of Wealth in Your House, May Mother Lakshmi Always Abide, May All Troubles Be Destroyed and May Peace Abide! Happy Gujarati New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Happiness of the New Year Is Everywhere. Many Congratulations of the New Year and May Lord Krishna Bless You and Your Loved Ones! Happy Gujarati New Year!

When starting the ritual, a swastika is made, and Shubh Labh meaning auspicious benefit, is written on the books. Observing the first day of the year, people decorate the house with lights and flowers. They also visit temples to pray for the excellent start of the year. Delicious and savoury dishes are prepared for the day to celebrate the festivities. People celebrate and wish each other saying Happy Bestu Varas or Happy Varsha Pratipada. Here are some wishes that you can send on all the social media platforms to wish your near and dear ones on this day. You can send beautiful WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF images and SMS.

Nutan Varshabhinandan Quotes Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping This New Year Usher In a New Dawn, New Hope, Peace, Joy and Happiness. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gujarati New Year Let Us Hope for a Bright, Peaceful and Healthy Future. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on the First and Joyous Day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: For the Pious Occasion of Bestu Varas, I Offer My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Govardhan Puja is also observed on the same day as Gujarati New Year. Therefore, the puja can be done at any time of the day as the whole day is considered auspicious. In Gujarat, this day is considered highly auspicious. People wish each other with terms like Saal Mubarak and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan. Here are the beautiful wishes you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to greet your near and dear ones on the first day of the Gujarati New Year. Wishing everyone Happy Gujarati New Year or Bestu Baras 2021!

