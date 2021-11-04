Diwali week holds much significance to the people of Gujarat, as it also marks the start of the new year. The state following the Hindu calendar, observes the new year a day after Diwali. It is called Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas, and this year, Gujarati New Year 2021 falls on November 5. With this, Vikram Samvat 2078 starts. To celebrate this wonderful occasion, people wish other saying 'Saal Mubarak' or 'Nutan Varshabhinandan'. This is why we bring you a collection of Gujarati New Year 2021 greetings, Saal Mubarak WhatsApp status video, Bestu Varas 2021 images, HD wallpapers and SMS To send Nutan Varshabhinandan wishes to family and friends.

Gujarati New Year 2021 Wishes: Bestu Varas Greetings in Gujarati to Share on The Day

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tamara Parivar Ne Nutan Varṣha Na Abhinandana, Apano Parivar Sukh Shanti Pame Ej Shubhechha

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ajathī Sharu Thatun a Navun Varṣha Ap Ane Apanaparivar Maṭe Sukha, Samṛuddhi, Shanti Ane Swasthya Pradan Karanarun Bani Rahe Evi Shubhakamana!! Nava Varṣhani Shubhakamana

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Me Prema Ghanam N’yu Yara Ringa, Sukhi Samacara, Sara Svasthya Ane Tame Ane Tamara Parivara Mate Asirvada Dhagalabandha! Sala Mubaraka

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sala Mubaraka Mitra… Nava Varasa Ni Subhakamana… Avanara Varsa Badhanumm Mangalamaya Ho

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parantu Mane Prema, Mane Nathi Chodi, Parantu Mane Cumbana, Mane Cuki Nathi, Parantu Mane Hita, Mane Nathi Dhikkara Parantu Mane Yada Rakho, Nanam Nanam Asamani Ranganam Phulavalo Eka Choda. Hepi N’yu Yara

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Note. Happy Gujarati New Year

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family Happiness, Prosperity, and Health on This Auspicious Day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

