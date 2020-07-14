Guru Har Krishan Ji Images & Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 HD Wallpapers: Guru Har Krishan Ji was the eighth of the ten Sikh Gurus who established this religion over the course of about two and a half centuries, beginning in 1469. Born on July 7, 1656, Guru Har Krishan Ji's birthday is commemorated by revisiting his teachings. Also known as Bal Guru, people commemorate his birthday by organising kirtans, sharing his images and wallpapers, Guru Har Krishan Ji Jayanti wishes and messages as well as Hari Krishan Sahib Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Guru Har Krishan Ji Images, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji HD images, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji HD wallpapers, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2020 wishes, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Gurpurab messages, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji 364th Parkash Purab greetings, and more. You can download them easily from here. Sri Guru Har Krishan Ji 364th Parkash Purab: History And Significance of Parkash Utsav of Eighth Sikh Guru.

Hari Krishan Sahib became the youngest Guru in Sikhism at the age of 5, succeeding his father, Guru Har Rai Ji. His age has been a key role in deriving his name, Bal Guru and is remembered in the Sikh tradition for saying "Baba Bakale" before he died. He had the shortest reign as Guru, lasting only 2 years and 24 days. He contracted smallpox in 1964 and passed away because of it, before reaching his eighth birthday.

Born in Kiratpur, Guru Hari Krishan Ji' life and his reign have been very unique. Hari Krishan Sahib was chosen as the leader over his brother, Ram Rai, who once changed a verse in the Adi Granth to appease Aurangzeb instead of standing by the Sikh scripture. This incident motivated their father, Guru Har Rai Ji to nominate the young Hari Krishan Sahib to succeed him. Here are some images and wallpapers of Hari Krishan Sahib, Guru Har Krishan Ji Jayanti wishes and messages as well as Hari Krishan Sahib Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Sri Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sri Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2020!

The last words that young Bal Guru said was "Baba Bakale." The Sikh religious organization interpreted those words to mean that the next Guru is to be found in Bakale village, which they identified as Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhism. In his short time as a Guru, Hari Krishan Sahib taught some of the key lessons to each and every one of us, which is especially important to remember in these trying times.

