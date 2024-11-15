Guru Nanak Jayanti is the annual commemoration that is focused on celebrating the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, or Guru Nanak Dev Ji 555th Birth Anniversary, will be celebrated on November 15. This annual celebration is one of the most important Sikh celebrations for the religious-practicing people of the community. The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred ones in Sikhism. To mark this day, people often share Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 wishes and messages, Guru Nanak Dev Ji 555th Birth Anniversary images, Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti images and wallpapers and Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is considered to be a gazetted holiday in India. Guru Nanak was born on the Full Moon (Pooranmashi) of the Indian Lunar Month Kartik. So, every year, the full moon day is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. To mark this day, practising Sikhs often get together as a community and remember the teachings of Saint Guru Nanaki Ji. Like any other Sikh celebration, Guru Nanak Jayanti is focused on organizing and practising in early-morning processions called Prabhat Pheri, offering special langars and coming together as a community to mark this day. The day before Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as Nagar kirtan. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Date, Purnima Tithi and Significance: When Is Guru Nanak Gurpurab? Know About the Annual Celebration That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

The main motto of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations is to promote the learning of Sikhism that Guru Nanak ji preached, remember the almighty and offer prayers to them. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, here are some Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 wishes and messages, Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti images and wallpapers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji 555th Birth Anniversary greetings and Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Spiritual Teachings Enlighten You, and May You Obtain Whatever You Wish For. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Always Remember That Guru Nanak Dev Ji Lives in Our Hearts. Do Live in the Bliss of Guruji’s Care. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Gurpurab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to You and Your Family!

Guru Nanak Gurpurab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Encourage You To Achieve All Your Dreams, Bless You With Peace and Shower You With Eternal Happiness and Joy. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Gurpurab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Teachings Are a Blessing and Healing Aid to Everybody’s Life. May You Use Those Teachings in Every Step of Your Life. Happy Gurpurab!

We hope that these greetings help add to the festivities of Guru Nanak Jayanti. It is important to remember that there are very few important celebrations for Sikhs across the world. In addition to Guru Nanak Jayanti, people also mark the birth anniversary of the other 9 Sikh saints who played an integral lesson in writing the saintly preaching of Gurpurab.

