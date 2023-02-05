Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Sunday, February 5th; according to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the full moon day during the Magh month. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. He is famous for his spirituality and his work against casteism. Born in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur, he was a contemporary of Kabir Ji and had many recorded interactions with him on spirituality. As you celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Purnima Tithi, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of the Sant Ravidas.

On this day, the followers of Guru Ravidas take a dip in the holy rivers. They take inspiration from him by remembering his great events and miracles related to his life. His devotees go to his birthplace, which is now in Uttar Pradesh and celebrate his birth anniversary.

Guru Ravidas was born in 1450 CE. He has also contributed to the Bhakti movement, besides making efforts to eradicate the caste system. He has a special significance among people following the Ravidassia religion that follows only Ravidas ji. Wishing everyone Happy Ravidas Jayanti 2023!

