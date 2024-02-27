Guru Ravidas Jayanti is an auspicious occasion celebrated by followers of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and social reformer in the Bhakti movement. Born in the 15th century in Varanasi, Guru Ravidas preached messages of equality, love, and compassion, advocating for the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalised communities. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Saturday, February 24. On this day, devotees gather at temples and community centres to pay homage to the revered saint. Special prayers, hymn recitations, and kirtans (devotional songs) are organised to commemorate his life and teachings. Discourses and discussions on Guru Ravidas’s philosophy of universal brotherhood and social justice are also conducted, highlighting his enduring relevance in contemporary society. As you observe Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes in Marathi, images and HD wallpapers you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

The celebrations often include processions, where devotees carry portraits or idols of Guru Ravidas through the streets, singing bhajans and chanting his name. These processions symbolise the spreading of Guru Ravidas’s message of love and equality to all corners of society. Community feasts, known as langars, are also organised, where devotees come together to share meals irrespective of their social or economic status, embodying the spirit of unity and inclusivity espoused by Guru Ravidas. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti serves as a reminder of the saint’s profound impact on Indian society and his enduring legacy of social reform and spiritual enlightenment. His teachings continue to inspire millions of people across the world, transcending barriers of time and space and fostering a sense of harmony, compassion, and equality among humanity. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024!

