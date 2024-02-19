Guru Ravidas Jayanti is an auspicious day that commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and social reformer during the 15th century. Guru Ravidas is highly regarded for his teachings promoting equality, compassion, and devotion to God. The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas falls on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 24. This year, it will be the 647th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. In this article, let’s learn more about the renowned social reformer. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: From Basant Panchami and Valentine's Day; Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 Date

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 24.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:33 PM on February 23 and end at 05:59 PM on February 24, 2024.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti History

Guru Ravidas (1377-1527 C.E.) was a famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. His devotional songs and verses made a lasting impact on the Bhakti Movement. Guru Ravidas, also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas, was born in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur. He was contemporary to Kabir and has several recorded interactions with Kabir on spirituality.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Celebrations

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion as he is revered due to his spirituality and works against casteism. On this day, his followers bathe in the holy rivers and take inspiration from the ideals of Ravidas by remembering the great events of his life. His devotees go to his place of birth and celebrate his birthday on Ravidas Jayanti. His birthplace is now known as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan, and it is a major place of pilgrimage for the followers of Guru Ravidas. People across countries celebrate this special occasion by paying homage to Guru Ravidas by organising processions, remembering his teachings, singing hymns (bhajans), and conducting charitable activities such as distributing food to the needy.

