Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and it is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. This year it will be observed from June 26 to July 1. Hajj Mubarak is a traditional greeting used by Muslims to convey congratulations and well-wishes to fellow Muslims performing the Hajj pilgrimage. During the Hajj, Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca to perform a series of religious rituals over a period of several days. These rituals include circling the Kaaba (the most sacred site in Islam), walking between the hills of Safa and Marwa, and standing in a vigil on the plain of Arafat. As you observe Hajj 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Hajj 2023? From Date to History and Significance, Here’s Everything to Know About the Islamic Pilgrimage.

The greeting "Hajj Mubarak" is often used by Muslims to congratulate and express good wishes to those who have been fortunate enough to embark on this spiritual journey. It is a way to acknowledge the significance of the Hajj pilgrimage and to show support and encouragement to the pilgrims as they fulfil this important religious obligation. Here is a collection of messages saying Hajj Mubarak 2023 that you can download and send to one and all to wish them during the pilgrimage with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hajj 2023: Nearly 1.5 Million Foreign Pilgrims Arrived in Saudi Arabia So Far for Annual Pilgrimage.

Hajj 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hajj Is a Journey to Allah for His Forgiveness That Ends With Giving Ours to Others. Hajj Mubarak, Everyone!

Hajj 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Congratulation on Your Hajj. May the Bliss of This Holy Journey Elevate Your Spirit With the Magnificence of Hajj. Hajj Mubarak!

Hajj 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Shine On Your Path, Consolidate Your Iman and Bring the Bliss of Heaven to Your Heart. Hajj Mubarak to You!

Hajj 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Give You the Courage and the Strength To Perform Your Hajj Perfectly Without Making Any Sins. I Pray That His Blessings Will Guide You Along. Hajj Mubarak!

Hajj 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hajj Mubarak! May Allah Immerse Your Life With Happiness And Serenity With This Hajj.

Hajj Mubarak 2023 Greetings, WhatsApp Images and Messages To Share With Family and Friends

Additionally, "Mubarak" is an Arabic term that means "blessed" or "congratulations." So, when people say "Hajj Mubarak," they are essentially offering their blessings and congratulations to those who are performing Hajj.

Wishing everyone Hajj Mubarak 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).