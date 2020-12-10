Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by. Jews celebrate the festival by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival. Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew, it begins on the 25th of Hebrew month of Kislev which corresponds with Gregorian months of November or December. Hanukkah 2020 will begin on December 10 and end on December 18. As people light candles, Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights. As we celebrated Hanukkah 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to send your friends and family. You can wish your loved ones of the festival by sending Hanukkah WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to greet on the occasion.

The traditional celebrations of Hanukkah include lighting nine candles, one on each consecutive day. People light a nine-branch candelabrum at home. The first candle is lit on the first day, along with another candle and then on every other day, a new candle is lit until the next eight days. An array of delicacies are prepared on the day. People visit their friends, families, relatives and loved ones. They exchange Happy Hanukkah greetings, sweets and spend the day with their families and loved ones.

