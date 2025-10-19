Diwali Hanuman Puja is marked in some parts of Gujarat on the day before Diwali. The celebration of Hanuman Puja often coincides with the night of Kali Chaudas celebration. While the exact date of Diwali 2025 celebrations is confusing for many, with Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali falling on October 20 and some people marking Diwali on October 21, the date of Diwali Hanuman Puja, which is celebrated on the day before Diwali was also up in the air. However, people are conducting the Diwali Hanuman Puja on October 19. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali Hanuman Puja 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, Shubh Muhurat, how to celebrate Diwali Hanuman Puja and its significance.

Diwali Hanuman Puja 2025 is celebrated today, October 19. The Diwali Hanuman Puja is usually marked on the Chaturdashi tithi in the Hindu month of Ashwin. While Naraka Chaturdashi celebrations fall on October 20, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 01:51 PM on Oct 19, 2025 and will go on till 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025. The Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat - 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM, Oct 20. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Diwali Hanuman Puja Significance

Diwali Hanuman Puja is considered to be an important observance that helps ward of the evil spirits. Kali Chaudas is often considered to be the most powerful night of the year for the bad and evil spirits. On this night, many people believe that offering prayers to Lord Hanuman, who gives strength to fight evil spirits, helps seek strength, power and the protection from all sorts of bad spirits.

Many people also tie in the celebration of Diwali Hanuman Puja as a day dedicated to celebrating Lord Hanuman and appreciate His role in Lord Ram’s fight against Ravana and his victory. In the Northern parts of India, Diwali celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after his exile and the battle. And that is why people dedicate the day before Diwali towards Lord Hanuman.

