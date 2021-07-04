The celebration of the United States’ Independence Day is observed every year on July 4. Commonly called the Fourth of July or July 4th celebration, this day is a federal holiday across the country and marks the anniversary of the 1776 declaration of Independence. Since the Fourth of July 2021 falls on a Sunday, all the federal festivities around this day will be observed on Monday, July 5. However, people are sure to share Happy Independence Day (United States) wishes, Independence Day 2021 in the US messages, Fourth of July WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Independence Day (United States) is usually focused on spending some cherishable time with family, enjoying a hearty brunch and preparing for an evening filled with enticing fireworks. Watching these extravagant fireworks with our near and dear one has grown to become an integral part of the Fourth of July celebrations. On July 4, 1776, the thirteen original colonies in the United States all became free from the monarch of Britain, King George III. It is interesting to note that while the Parliament voted to declare Independence on July 2, the declaration was only made on the Fourth of July. 5 Books to Read to Understand The History Behind The Independence Day of United States.

The celebrations of the Fourth of July 2021 is expected to be filled with all the fun and fervour. This day holds a lot of significance and meaning for patriotic Americans, and the celebrations last year were dulled down due to the pandemic. However, with most of the country out and open, the celebrations this year are sure to be alluring. As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day (United States) 2021, here are some Happy Independence Day wishes, Independence Day 2021 in the US messages, Fourth of July WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy Fourth of July (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Independence Day to Americans Who Are Lovely by Their Heart and Sharp by Their Mind. Happy Fourth of July.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Powerful Country Made a Strong History and Pride With Its Determination and Courage. Wishing You a Happy Fourth of July!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Spirit of Equality and Faith and a Belief of Development and Togetherness. Happy Fourth of July!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Country Always Flourishes and Celebrates Many More Years of Independence. Wishing You All a Happy Fourth of July!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Fourth of July to All the Citizens of America, May the Country Cherishes the Togetherness and Peace Within!

4th of July 2021 WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Quotes To Celebrate US Independence Day

In addition to the public celebration of the Fourth of July, the government and various federal offices also plan special festivities. Since safe family gatherings are finally possible this year and the Fourth of July celebrations provide us with a long weekend, many are sure to plan fun family cookouts. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day in the United States!

