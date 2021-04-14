Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2021! Ambedkar Jayanti is being celebrated by people from all over India today on Tuesday, April 14. Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, is celebrated as a festival. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. His original name was Bhimrao. Ambedkar's father Ramji Vald Maloji was posted as Major Subedar in Sakpal Mhow. Ambedkar's family was Maharashtrian and he was originally from Ambedvekar village in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. On Ambedkar Jayanti 2021, we bring to you Bhim Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to send your closed ones. You can also send these wishes and greetings celebrating the occasion.

Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday that gives Indian people an opportunity to think seriously about India's social progress. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated by the people on 14th April to commemorate Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthday and his contribution to the people of India. As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti, let's share greetings, messages, SMS, wishes, picture post and HD images related to Dr B R Ambedkar on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Hard Work and Sacrifices of the Man Who Gave India Its Constitution. Let Us Honour Babasaheb and Wish Them on Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ambedkar Jayanti Is a Reminder That We Are Also the Sons of This Country and We Must Fulfil Our Duties Towards Our Country.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Nation Becomes Strong When the People of the Nation Are Strong. Let Us Take Inspiration From Br Ambedkar and Become Like Him. Best Wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s Birthday, May We Learn From Him the Spirit of Self-confidence and Will to Fight Against Oppression! Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: For a Special Person Who Fought for Aam Aadmi Dalits, Untouchables and Indians. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's mother's name was Bhimabai Sakpal. Ambedkar's father was Kabir Panthi. Being a Mahar caste person, Ambedkar was discriminated against since childhood. He also faced difficulty in getting elementary education. But despite all this, Ambedkar not only got a higher education but also became the first law minister of independent India and built the Indian Constitution.

