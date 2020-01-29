Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes and Saraswati Puja Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Images, Quotes and SMS to Send on the Festival Day

Happy Saraswati Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Basant Panchami Wishes and Saraswati Puja Greetings 2020: The festive occasion of Basant Panchami (Vasant Panchami) is celebrated with zeal and in grandeur festivities. Vasant Panchami marks the birthday of Devi Saraswati, Hindu Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom. This is why Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja. The festival is celebrated on January 29 as well as January 30, as per puja muhurat. People celebrate the festival by sending across Basant Panchami wishes and greetings, on WhatsApp, Facebook etc., to mark the celebrations. If you are looking for top and trending Basant Panchami 2020 messages, Saraswati Puja images, Vasant Puja greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF messages, and more then you have arrived at the right place, as you will find it all here. Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami.

On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati and chant special prayers. Also, the festival of Basant Panchami begins the countdown for the festival of Holi, as it is observed on the completion of 40 days from this day. People can send latest Vasant Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings through text messages, picture messages, SMSes, GIFs, and even short videos are forwarded on messaging platforms. You can also download and share the newest WhatsApp stickers and Hike stickers on respective apps, and share those too, in the form of festive greetings. Basant Panchami 2020 Messages And Wishes in Hindi: Saraswati Puja Photos, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Quotes, SMS and GIFs to Wish the Festival.

If you are searching for some of the most amazing Vasant Panchami 2020, or say Basant Panchami, wishes and greetings, then you need not worry, as we have got you covered. You can find the top trending Vasant Panchami festive greetings here, which you will love sharing with your dear ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With Knowledge and Wisdom. May the Divine Grace of Goddess Saraswati Be With You. May the Power of Knowledge Light Up Your Life and Goddess Saraswati’s Blessings Shine on You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Energy of Goddess Saraswati Shine Your Being.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is to Learn. May Goddess Saraswati’s Divine Blessings Help You Learn and Pass the Life’s Tests With Ease.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess of Knowledge, Language, Music and Arts Bless You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Creative Power Resides in All of Us. May Ma Saraswati Keep Illuminating This Flame and Bless You in Abundance.

How to Saraswati Puja WhatsApp Stickers Online?

There are beautiful WhatsApp Stickers for Basant Panchami that can be downloaded easily from the Play Store app. Saraswati Puja WhatsApp Stickers are also available in these lovely festive packs that are perfectly compatible with Facebook-owned messaging app. HERE is the link to download Saraswati Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online. Wish everyone a happy and blessed day.