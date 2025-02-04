Facebook's Birthday is celebrated on February 4, marking the day when the social media platform, was founded in 2004. Facebook was the brainchild of Mark Zuckerberg and his college roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes. The idea to launch something like Facebook came while they were students at Harvard University. Originally called ‘TheFacebook’, the platform was initially limited to Harvard students before expanding to other Ivy League schools, then colleges across the U.S., and eventually the general public. At present, the social networking service owned by the American technology conglomerate Meta. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Facebook's Birthday 2025 Date

Facebook's Birthday 2025 is celebrated on Tuesday, January 4.

History of Facebook

Created in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg with four other Harvard College students and roommates, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, its name derives from the face book directories often given to American university students. In January 2004, Zuckerberg began writing a code for a new website, known as ‘TheFacebook’, with the inspiration coming from an editorial in the Crimson about Facemash. Mark Zuckerberg’s INR 7.7 Crore Rare Swiss Watch Goes Viral As He Announces Overhaul in Meta’s Fact-Checking Policy.

Zuckerberg met with Harvard student Eduardo Saverin, and each of them agreed to invest $1,000 in the site. Zuckerberg intended to create a website that could connect people around the university. On February 4, 2004, Zuckerberg launched it under the name of "TheFacebook", originally located at thefacebook.com.

Facebook's Birthday Significance

Facebook’s launch in 2004 marked a turning point in the history of the internet, shaping how people connect, share, and communicate online. Facebook’s birthday symbolises the beginning of the modern social media era, which has redefined personal relationships and marketing strategies. Facebook’s growth has transformed it into one of the world’s most influential tech companies. Every year, Facebook’s anniversary highlights its journey of continuous innovation and major acquisitions like Instagram and WhatsApp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).