Recently, Mark Zuckerberg’s video of him explaining Meta’s fact-checking policy overhaul went viral online for several reasons. One of the reasons was a rare and luxurious watch the entrepreneur sports in the video. Mark is known for his exquisite taste in watches. Previously, he has been spotted wearing watches by notable brands like FP Journe and Patek Phillippe. The watch worn by Mark in the video is a rare Greubel Forsey Swiss watch that is worth INR 7.7 crore (around USD 900,000). We can gauge the rarity of the watch from the fact that only two or three of the models are made every year. Almost all components of the watch worn by Mark in the video are constructed by Greubel Forsey, and the hand-finished watch takes over a hundred hours to assemble. Mark Zuckerberg Adds De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Wristwatch in His Super Expensive Watch Collection, Price Will Blow Your Mind.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Rare Swiss Watch Goes Viral

