Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Rongali Bihu GIF Images, Messages, SMS, Quotes to Send on Assamese New Year

Happy Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bohag Bihu also known as Rongali Bihu is celebrated by the people in Assam to mark the Assamese New Year. The word Rongali is derived from the word 'Rong' which means happiness and celebration. Bihu is the main festival in Assam and happens thrice a year, but Bohag Bihu is the biggest celebration and it takes place in the month of April. This year, Bohag Bihu starts on April 14 and ends on April 20. It signifies the start of Assamese New Year and the arrival of the spring season.

The word 'Bihu' comes from the Sanskrit word 'Bishu', which means to urge for prosperity from the Gods during important times like that of the harvest season. It is the time of merriment and feasting continues for seven days. The seven days are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu. Bohag Bihu 2020 Date: Significance & History Associated With the Seven-Day Festivity of Rongali Bihu, Which Marks the Start of Assamese New Year.

During this time, the farmers prepare the fields for cultivation of paddy and the women make tradition food items like pitha, larus and various drinks. This is a time for celebration, people sing folk songs, performing Bihu dance, and other forms of merrymaking. However, this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus, people have been asked to stay at home. So, celebrate the joyous festival by spending time with your family members and greeting others by sending them these Happy Bohag Bihu messages.

People can share these newest Bohag Bihu wishes, messages through WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, among other popular messaging apps. Celebrate the festival of Bohag Bihu by sending these messages to your loved ones:

Happy Bohag Bihu Message

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bohag Bihu!

Happy Bihu Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bohag Bihu, May This Day Bring Happiness And Prosperity in the Lives of All

Bihu Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Welcome This Bohag Bihu with Great Hope, Eagerness and Anticipation.

Bihu Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bohag Bihu! May This Year Be Filled With Delightful Things in Each of Its Days.

Bihu Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Bohag Bihu. May Your Life Be as Bright And Cheerful as the Festival of Bihu.

Stay safe, be at home and greet your loved ones by sending Happy Bohag Bihu messages and together let's pray for a great year ahead. LatestLY wishes everyone a bright and a colourful Rongali Bihu 2020.