Bohag Bihu 2020 Date: Significance & History Associated With the Seven-Day Festivity of Rongali Bihu, Which Marks the Start of Assamese New Year

Bihu Dance (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

It is the time of festivities, as people from different communities gear up to celebrate their New Year. While the Sikh community are prepping up for Vaisakhi, Bengalis celebrate Poila Boishakh, Assamese on the other hand, are celebrating Bohag Bihu. Bihu is the main festival in Assam and happens thrice a year, but the biggest celebration, known as Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu takes place in the month of April.

This year, Bohag Bihu starts on April 14 and ends on April 20. It signifies the start of Assamese New Year and the arrival of the spring season. On the occasion of this auspicious day on the Hindu calendar, let's take a look at the date and significance behind the celebration.

Date of Bohag Bihu 2020

This year, Bohag Bihu celebrations will start on April 14 and will continue till April 20. The festival is celebrated for two to seven days, by singing folk songs, performing Bihu dance, and other forms of merrymaking.

Significance of Bohag Bihu 2020

Generally, on this day, people wake up early in the morning and bathe themselves with raw turmeric and urad dal paste. Then they wear new clothes and seek blessings from the elders and exchange gifts. This is followed by a light breakfast meal, which comprises of sticky rice and is savoured along with curd and jaggery. During Rongali Bihu, there are seven pinnacle phases-- Chot, Kutum, Mela, Raati, Goru, Manuh, Chera.

On Chot Bihu, people indulge in traditional Bihu songs and dances, till the occurrence of Uruka, the formal beginning of Rongali Bihu. On the day of Kutum Bihu, people visit their families, relatives and friends and enjoy Assamese delicacies together.

Mela Bihu is the third day, and on this day, it is celebrated by keeping cultural competition and events. On the day of Raati Bihu, local women gather in an open field and light up torches, and men play an instrument called pepa. On the day of Goru Bihu, cattle are brought to a water source such as a pond or a river, washed with a combination of symbolic herbs and recite traditional passages in Assamese, honouring its participation in the harvest.

Manuh Bihu is the day when people wear new clothes and seek blessings from the elders in a family. On Chera Bihu, people like to conclude the celebrations with contemplation and future resolutions.

However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus, people are advised to stay at home this year. People can spend the day of the festival and mark the start of the new year by staying with their family members.